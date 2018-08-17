Abuja building collapse: Osinbajo commends Fire service, NEMA, ORS

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has commended the fire service and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for responding quickly to the Abuja building collapse and saving a lot of lives.

Prof Osinbajo stated this during the tour of the collapse site.

According to him, there was no words to describe the feelings of those who lost someone during the building collapse.

Reports indicate that 18 people were trapped beneath the rubble of the four-storey building which collapsed around 1.30pm in the Jabi area of Abuja on Friday, 6 people have been rescued, while one dead person has been evacuated.

Rescue operation was still ongoing at the time of filling in this report.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)