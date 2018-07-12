Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> North Central >> Abuja >> Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery saga: FG summons NYSC DG

Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery saga: FG summons NYSC DG

4 hours ago

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung says he has summoned the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure to explain the controversy surrounding the NYSC exemption certificate of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Dalung disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in a chat with newsmen.

“Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery? I just invited the DG of NYSC. I will listen to him on what exactly is going on the matter.” he noted.

“Since, the exemption certificate saga began, I have not been around. So, I am not in the true picture of what is actually going on. I can’t make a statement yet

“If NYSC is truly investigating the matter, the DG will tell me. Only, then can the federal government take a stand and issue a statement. Since, I have not been briefed, it will be immature to say anything.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Kyawo MaduguDangali Gambo Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Dangali Gambo
Guest
Dangali Gambo

Dalung, i follow Baba sleep Adeosun

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kyawo Madugu
Guest
Kyawo Madugu

She is a shame to women, i dont know why baba is bent on keeping her

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.