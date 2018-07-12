Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery saga: FG summons NYSC DG

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung says he has summoned the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure to explain the controversy surrounding the NYSC exemption certificate of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Dalung disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in a chat with newsmen.

“Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery? I just invited the DG of NYSC. I will listen to him on what exactly is going on the matter.” he noted.

“Since, the exemption certificate saga began, I have not been around. So, I am not in the true picture of what is actually going on. I can’t make a statement yet

“If NYSC is truly investigating the matter, the DG will tell me. Only, then can the federal government take a stand and issue a statement. Since, I have not been briefed, it will be immature to say anything.” he added.

