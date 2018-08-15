Buhari will contest and win in 2019 – Presidency

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has advised Nigerians to be wary of fake news and propaganda maintaining that President Muhammadu Buhari has no plans of opting out of the 2019 presidential elections.

Adesina stated this while reacting to a news report (not by Nigeria Today) that President Buhari was under pressure from European Union, the United States of America, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia to opt out of 2019 Presidential election.

He described the news report as a propaganda cooked up by those who are afraid of being defeated by President Buhari at the polls.

Adesina noted that the media house who reported the news was an embarrassment to those who love good journalism.

“If there are quarters in which President Buhari is held in very high esteem, and the work he is doing for Nigeria highly lauded, it is in the countries mentioned.

“Some of them are equally bastions of democracy, and will not interfere in the democratic affairs of a sovereign country. The newspaper should simply tell its story to the marines.

“President Buhari is not a flippant or frivolous individual. He gave deep thought to the prospect, before announcing his bid for a second term in office.

“It is only those who fear that their goose would be cooked, if they meet with him at the polls, that are trying to dissuade him from running by all means, including sponsored newspaper stories.

“By saying it got feelers that President Buhari may opt out of the 2019 presidential election, Daily Independent embarrassed itself, and all those who love good journalism. The newspaper can surely do better.”

