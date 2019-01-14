Court halt the arraignment of CJN Onnoghen

Share this post:









A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has barred the presidency from arraigning the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/27/2019 and filed by incorporated trustees of the Centre for Justice and Peace Initiative. The directed that no steps should be taken in respect of Justice Onnoghen’s trial until January 17 when all parties to the two suits should return to court for the hearing of the plaintiffs’ motion on notice.

Daily Post reports that Justice N.E Maha of the Federal High court while ruling on two separate ex parte applications on Monday, ordered parties to maintain status quo till January 17.

Joined as defendants in the suit, are: the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Chairman of CCT, Danladi Umar; the National Judicial Council, the Inspector-General of Police, ‎Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki

