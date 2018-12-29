Nigeria Today

Dino to police: Stop chasing me, I’m not a criminal

8 hours ago
The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has promised to present himself  at the force headquarters next week ending speculation that he was on the run. 

Senator Dino disclosed this in a chat  with Channels Television.

According  to him, he remains  a Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and maintained that he was not a criminal.

“I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away, ” he told Channels Television

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Abuja, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal; I have not done anything wrong.

“Since April, my security details have been withdrawn by the Nigerian police. The resolution of the Senate for them to restore that has been ignored, all this is to expose me to attack and make me vulnerable.

“But God has been protecting me, he has been my shield and buckler, I cannot run away. I’m not a criminal, I will make myself available to the force headquarters as soon as I return on Monday,” he added

