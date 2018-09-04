Femi Fani-Kayode to visit Police IG today

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he will report to the Inspector General of Police’s office at Force Headquarters in Abuja at 12.00 noon today.

In a statement on Twitter, Fani-Kayode noted that his visit to the police boss would be in response to the invitation that he received from the police to answer questions about one of his essays

“I will report to the Inspector General of Police’s office at Force Headquarters in Abuja at 12.00 noon today in response to the invitation that they sent to me last week.” he tweeted

“The invitation indicated that they want to question me about one of my essays. The Lord is with us!” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)