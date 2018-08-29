I don’t have a single property outside Nigeria, if you see it, burn it down – Peter Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi says he does not have any properties in the country apart from the ones he has at Onitsha.

Obi disclosed this while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Programme on Channel Television.

Obi advised Nigerians to burn down any property outside the country if they hear that it belong to him. He noted that the rate of people losing their jobs every day is going higher by the day

“When you are borrowing for consumption, it gets to a stage where you cannot control it” he stated

“You are borrowing money and the issues that it was supposed to affect is not coming down. Poverty is increasing, out of school children have moved from 10 million to almost 12 million

“Unemployment is worsening, in 2017 alone our unemployment moved from 14.8% to 18.8% this year, which means more people have lost their jobs.

“The entire capital votes this year ‘is’ borrowed, and we have existing debts already,

“Let’s focus on governance and the people. For instance, In August, 7 corp members got drowned in Taraba, but what made the headlines was defection of politicians. This is sad.

“All I know is that governance has nothing to do with age. Today, the youngest governor in the country is an unmitigated disaster

“I remember Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala crying everyday, begging us to save these monies and save for the rainy day. All of us the governors disagreed. We said lets share it,”

