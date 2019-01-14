Nigeria Today

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal Re-Assigned

2 hours ago
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Imohimi Edgal has been redeployed.

According to Channels, Mr Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Unit.

The police authorities also asked Mr Kayode Egbetokun to take over from Mr Edgal as acting police commissioner in the state.

 

