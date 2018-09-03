Lai Mohammed reveals why Nigeria is receiving so much global attention under Buhari

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has revealed why so many World leaders are visiting Nigeria under president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on a Nigeria Television Authority programme, “Stepping Up” on Sunday, Mohammed disclosed that the incorruptible leadership of President Buhari was the reason behind the recent visits of World leaders to Nigeria.

Mohammed noted that Buhari was providing good leadership in the areas of security and infrastructure and maintained that World leaders now sees Nigeria as a place to do business without fear.

“What we have witnessed recently have shown beyond doubt that Nigeria is today an investors’ destination.

“Last week we received British Prime Minister, Theresa May. During the visit, several bilateral agreements were signed.

“Friday of same week, we received German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. Several bilateral agreements were also signed.

“The global leaders are coming to Nigeria because this government is providing good leadership in the areas of security and infrastructure.

“The perception globally about the government is that it is providing an incorruptible leadership, a government that you can do business with, without fear

“These are all the things they have seen that are attracting them to come to partner and invest

“We did not invent the Treasury Single Account (TSA), but we are the administration that is disciplined enough to ensure that all proceeds of government go into the TSA.

“This has helped a lot. Before now, funds belonging to the government were in thousands of bank accounts and the result was that we were paying a lot of bank charges on the accounts.

“Under the old system, the government could not have a holistic idea of how much funds it had, which hampered planning.

“Today, every penny of government is being paid into TSA. This has helped a lot.

