Lawyers to Nigerian: Petitions against Akpabio in EFCC were withdrawn in 2017

Three lawyers from the Niger Delta has warned Nigerians against raising any non-existing corruption allegation against the former Senate minority leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio.

The lawyers; Leo Ekpeyong, Ubuo Eyo and Leo Ekong issued the warning at a press conference yesterday in Abuja while responding to a claim by the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) that Akpabio might have joined the All Progressive as a plea bargain in an alleged corruption case.

The lawyers disclosed that all corruption cases against Akpabio was out of mischief and selfish reason by some politicians in Akwa Ibom and all the petition were withdrawn as far back as 2017 when the law firms involved could not substantiate allegations made in the petitions.

They noted that Akpabio was not facing any prosecution and maintained that it was strange that allegations that were not grounded on truth were peddled by a learned person like Sagay.

“As I am speaking with you, petitions against Akpabio, at the EFCC, have been withdrawn by a law firm that was used by the petitioners to file them. There is no petition against him anywhere. ” Ekpeyong declared.

“The people behind the petitions were politicians in the state, who, out of mischief and other selfish reason wrote the petitions. But, when the law firm that they used to send the petition saw that they could not substantiate allegations made in the petitions, withdrew them in 2017

“The petitioners were unable to substantiate their allegations yet, some people are still going ahead to make allusion to the allegations. It is strange that allegations that are not grounded on truth are peddled by a learned person like Sagay,” Ekpeyong added.

