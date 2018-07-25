Leave me out of this unseemly contretemps, Saraki’s wife blast Police

Wife of Senate President, Toyin Saraki has blasted the Nigeria Police force for forcing her to endure a mass invasion of her privacy.

In a statement on Twitter, Toyin Saraki noted that she was surprised that police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood (who was a guest on Sunrise daily, a programme on Channel TV) was attempting to turn yesterday blockage of the Senate president’s apartment as her protection details, when the police had actually forced her to endure a mass invasion of her privacy.

Mrs Saraki maintained Nigerians were crying out for urgent reform which would speak better of Nigeria as a nation.

“Dear @channelstv @sunrisedailynow I am absolutely flabbergasted by @PoliceNG Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the Wife of the Senate President” She tweeted

“Firstly I have never received any vehicle from @PoliceNG

Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother @AlikoDangote.

I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemly contretemps. Thank you!

“It was bad enough that I was forced to endure a mass invasion of my privacy, with the mis-identification of a guest at a private family occasion, falsely, as one of the @PoliceNG Offa Bank Robbery suspects. The Police did nothing to correct this widely circulated falsehood.

“While the challenges of criminal justice administration in Nigeria are crying out for urgent reform, it would speak better of us as a nation, to conduct rights respecting processes, eschewing malicious sensationalism to ensure that truth and justice prevail, on # Offa and always.” she added.

