My Last moment with Tony Anenih – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has explained what transpired during his last moment with a former Minister of Work, Late Chief Tony Anenih.

Speaking during a Church service held in Abuja as part of activities marking the commencement of Anenih’s funeral rites in Abuja on Tuesday night, Jonathan narrated how Anenih struggled to explained what happened to him few days before he passed on.

Jonathan noted that Anenih even summoned a doctor to show him the scan of his (Anenih) brain which was done. According to the ex-president, the scan gave him hope that Anenih was going to be fine, but was sad when he get a story that Anenih has passed.

Describing Anenih as a father, he maintained that Anenih was one of the few Nigerian politicians that played politics of either ideology or politics of commitment.

“When I got to the hospital, he was lying in the bed, he struggled to explain to me what happened and in fact he summoned the doctor to explain to me,” he noted.

“The doctor had to show me the scan of the brain and told me of the injury he sustained when he fell and that he was bleeding in the brain, but he gave me hope that the bleeding appears to be stopping and if that happened, there is hope that he would be sustained and the next step was taking him out of the country for a follow up,

“I was hopeful. The next day, I travelled back to Bayelsa state, but after few days when I made enquiry, I was told that he had been moved to an Intensive Care Unit. For five minutes I couldn’t say anything because the condition I saw him was critical and if he has been moved to ICU that means things were getting bad.

“Of course, before I returned to Abuja, one of the saddest story that came was that he had left us. It was a terrible story for people like us.He mentored me as his son until he left us.

“When I looked at the few activities of Tony Anenih politically, I feel he’s one of the few Nigerian politicians that you can say he played politics of either ideology or politics of commitment.

“From the time of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, to late Umaru Musa Yar’dua, to my time, there were a few things that were done to Tony Anenih that were not too good. I can say if it were some other kind of people, they would have left PDP, maybe go into another party.

“But no matter the political ups and downs, he remained steady, he remained committed to PDP. He stayed and served the party until his last day. It’s difficult to have that kind of character, yet there are still others like that in the party but Tony Anenih was one of the foremost leaders of PDP,” he added

