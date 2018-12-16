Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> North Central >> Abuja >> National Assembly workers threaten strike, may affect Buhari’s budget presentation

National Assembly workers threaten strike, may affect Buhari’s budget presentation

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Agency Report

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, has issued a four-day warning strike notice to commence on Monday, December 17.

The Chairman of the association, Bature Mohammed, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said this decision was reached in an emergency congress held on December 14.

President Muhammadu Buhari is due to present the 2019 Appropriation bill to the joint National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19.

Mr Mohammed said that the warning strike which would run till December 20, was to press home the demands of the association.

The chairman advised that all members of the association should stay away from their duty posts during the period.

Members of PASAN had on December 4 shut down operations at the National Assembly when they prevented lawmakers from sitting.

The grievances of PASAN include a new condition of service for members, promotion and payment of 28 per cent increment in salary captured as contained in the 2018 budget.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh