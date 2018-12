Share this post:









The Country is still in shock after former Chief of Defense Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was reportedly killed as he made his way back to Abuja this evening.

The former Chief of defense staff before his death was standing trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for arms purchase.

Details of his dead are still unclear.

