NigeriaDecides: INEC chairman, foreign minister to meet diplomats, international organisations

Share this post:









Agency Report

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, will on Wednesday brief Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations on the conduct of February 23 elections.

The ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Edokpa said that the duo would brief the officials on the Presidential and National Assembly elections that have been re-scheduled to hold on Saturday.

According to him, the briefing is scheduled to hold at 10 a.m. at the Rotunda Hall, Tafawa Balewa House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

INEC had on Saturday announced the shifting of the elections a few hours before the commencement of the polls.

The Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, were initially slated for Feb. 16 and March 2, respectively.

Both elections would now hold on February 23 and March 9, accordingly. (NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)