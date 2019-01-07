Nigerian government and ASUU reach agreement

Share this post:









There are indications that striking Academic Staff Union of Universities will soon call off their industrial action.

This was disclosed by the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Biodun Ogunyemi after a meeting with the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige and other top government officials in Abuja on Monday. According to him, the National Executive union of ASUU will review its decision and decide on the next cause of action

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige who noted that an agreement has been reached, disclosed that President MuhammaduBuhari has approved N20 billion to be used to offset the outstanding arrears of the 2009 to 2012 audit verified earnings in the universities.

