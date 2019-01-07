Nigeria Today

Nigerian government and ASUU reach agreement

4 hours ago
There are indications that striking Academic Staff Union of Universities will soon call off their industrial action.

This was disclosed by the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Biodun Ogunyemi after a meeting with the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige and other top government officials in Abuja on Monday. According to him, the National Executive union of ASUU will review its decision and decide on the next cause of action

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige who noted that an agreement has been reached, disclosed that  President MuhammaduBuhari has approved N20 billion to be used to offset the outstanding arrears of the 2009 to 2012 audit verified earnings in the universities.

 

Margaret. Obi
Guest
Margaret. Obi

So have they officially called it off, yes or no

Vote Up0Vote Down
4 hours ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

sure,they will call it off before the end of the month.

Vote Up0Vote Down
3 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

finally some goodnews. i miss my bunky

Vote Up0Vote Down
3 hours ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Please tell ASUU to call off this strike

Vote Up0Vote Down
3 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

I pity Nigerians who cant afford to study abroad. ASUU president and all those men at the negotiating table does not care about any Nigerian students, they are after their selfish interest. After all, all their children are abroad

Vote Up0Vote Down
3 hours ago

