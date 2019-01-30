No bomb on Abuja-Lagos Air Peace flight – FAAN

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has described as a false the alarm the claim that a bomb was planted on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos on Wednesday.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, made the rebuttal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mrs Yakubu said the passenger, who allegedly raised the alarm, was said to have a history of mental illness.

She said the passenger had been handed over to the security agencies and medical experts for assessment.

“Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false,” she said.

“After due diligence test has been carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call has been made and passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“FAAN will like to reassure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure.

“They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was panic in the aircraft on Wednesday morning after a passenger raised an alarm that a bomb was planted in the aircraft. (NAN)

