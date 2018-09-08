Please listen to the cry of Leah Sharibu, PDP begs Buhari

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cry of Leah Sharibu and negotiate for her freedom from Boko Haram captivity.

The PDP made their position known via the National chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus yesterday in Abuja.

According to Secondus, Sharibu’s only crime was her decision to go to school. He advised Buhari and related security agencies to wake up to their responsibility and act by negotiating and freeing Leah Sharibu.

“We appeal to President Buhari and his security agencies to please listen to the cry of this little girl,” he told newsmen in Abuja

“Nigerians were moved to tears recently after listening to her plea via a voice message she sent from the den of her abductors.

“It was a cry of innocence. This is somebody whose offence was just that she went to school.

“She didn’t want to die as an illiterate. Must we allow her to be punished for this? My answer is no.

“The primary duty of any government is to provide security for the citizens. That is the little we expect from this government.

“The President ought to be a father to all the citizens, including Leah. Let him act so by negotiating and freeing this our daughter.”

