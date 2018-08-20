We have lost confidence in you, Senator Adamu tells Saraki

The Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Sunday disclosed that majority of the Senators has lost confidence on the leadership of Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.

Senator Adamu stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, Saraki has messed up the finances of the National Assembly. He called on the appropriate authorities to swing into action and investigate the finances of the National Assembly.

Senator Adamu advised Saraki to save himself from humiliation and resign as the Senate President.

“I call for a forensic audit of the finances of the Parliament which has been thoroughly messed up under the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki who is the Chairman of the National Assembly.” he told newsmen.

“He has lost the respect and confidence of majority of senators and well-meaning Nigerians, but he’s just latching on to that seat (of Senate President) because of the privileges he enjoys.

“Ordinarily, Saraki needed not wait for any pressure to be mounted on him before he resigns from his position as Senate president.

“You can’t command any respect or assert your authority as a leader when majority of those you’re supposed to lead have lost confidence in you and are opposed to your leadership.

“So, if he’s a self-respecting person, he doesn’t even need anyone to ask that he should throw in the towel because he and his PDP have lost majority in the Senate,” he added.

