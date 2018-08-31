We may reduce the cost of UTME forms for 2019 exercise – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says they may reduce the cost of forms for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2019 exercise if the government advised them to do so.

They have been calls from many quarters asking JAMB to consider the reduction of cost of UTME forms to accommodate more people. But the Registrar of JAMB Ishaq Oloyede told newsmen in Abuja recently that the agitation was baseless.

According to him, Jamb can only consider the reduction of registration fees if the government advised them to do so.

“The secret was that we have means of managing the resources properly to the point that we now have what could be called surplus. That was largely because we are open enough to return the surplus to government. That might be the reason for the intense call for downward review of the cost,” he told newsmen

If the government feels we should adjust, we will adjust and not as a result of unqualified, baseless request in some quarters,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)