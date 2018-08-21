We will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to use the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha as an opportunity to imbibe the values of remembering the less fortunate in the society.

In a statement on Twitter, Buhari promised not to relent on his administration’s effort to build a secure and a prosperous Nigeria free from ravages of corruption.

He called on Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times

“Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis-Salam to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.” he tweeted

“We must imbibe this lesson and make it a duty to sacrifice for others and to always remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives and in our dealings with one another.

“On this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I urge all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year’s celebration. I assure you all that our administration will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams – secure, prosperous and free from the ravages of corruption,” he added.

