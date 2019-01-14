Withdraw the charges against Onnoghen and apologise to the judiciary, Ekweremadu urges Buhari

Share this post:









Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct the attorney-general of the federation to withdraw the charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and apologises to Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Ekweremadu noted that the development was very dangerous for Democracy and could further divide the country.

“I consider the charges against the chief justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, Justice Walter Onnoghen, as ill-advised and dangerous, especially after similar attempts at the leadership of the national assembly failed,” the statement

“This is extremely dangerous for democracy and can only divide the country further as well as alienate us as country very low in upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

“I advice the attorney-general of the federation to immediately withdraw the charges and apologise to the judiciary. We certainly can’t travel this road.”

