Head bloodied but not bowed, Court frees Deji Adeyanju after 67 days in detention

2 hours ago
Deji Adejanju has been granted bail by Kano State High Court after spending 67 days in detention.

According to his lawyers Mr Adeyanju was freed on bail with a condition that he must provide sureties and N500,000.

Mr Adeyanju who was arrested on December 13 over an allegations that he was involved in a murder in Kano in 2005 was finally released on Monday.

According to findings, Adejanju was charged for murder in 2005 at the Kano State High Court, but was discharged and acquitted in 2009 after a lengthy trial.

