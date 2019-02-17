Nigeria Today

My life is in danger, Yaya Bello has stopped my impress for no just reason, Kogi deputy Governor cries out

6 hours ago
Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba has accused the Governor of Kogi State, Yaya Bello for stopping his impress without any reason.

Achuba also disclosed that his security details were withdrawn from him by the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Busari Hakeem.

Addressing newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja on Sunday, Achuba disclosed how his security details were ordered to report to Government House on the 15 of this month for briefing and was taken to SARS office to make implicating statement on him.

“They accused my ADC and Ordely of gunrunning but they denied the allegation. As I’m speaking now they are under detention in Government House. I informed the Commissioner of Police on the situation but till now he has refused to take any action,” he noted

“I’m a member of the All Progressives Congress. I reported to the national leader of the APC. My impress has been stopped for no any reason by the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“I live as deputy governor in the house without security, I travelled home without police, my life is in danger,” he added.

4
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Yaya Belo is one of the worst thing that has ever happened to Kogi State, we have to vote him out. The man is so vindictive

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

What a Governor.
This man called Yaya Bello is evil

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

Your life is not in danger.
You are paying for standing with an evil man to destroy Kogi State.
How many people has died under your watch?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

I don’t pity people like you, I pity the poor masses for electing scumbag and akperos to lead them. you are a mafia just like Bello. So it serves you well

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

