My life is in danger, Yaya Bello has stopped my impress for no just reason, Kogi deputy Governor cries out

Share this post:









Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba has accused the Governor of Kogi State, Yaya Bello for stopping his impress without any reason.

Achuba also disclosed that his security details were withdrawn from him by the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Busari Hakeem.

Addressing newsmen at his official residence in Lokoja on Sunday, Achuba disclosed how his security details were ordered to report to Government House on the 15 of this month for briefing and was taken to SARS office to make implicating statement on him.

“They accused my ADC and Ordely of gunrunning but they denied the allegation. As I’m speaking now they are under detention in Government House. I informed the Commissioner of Police on the situation but till now he has refused to take any action,” he noted

“I’m a member of the All Progressives Congress. I reported to the national leader of the APC. My impress has been stopped for no any reason by the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“I live as deputy governor in the house without security, I travelled home without police, my life is in danger,” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 250 times, 8 visits today)