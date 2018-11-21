Fake army Colonel lands in Ilorin prison

Share this post:









Agency Report

An Ilorin Senior Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that Afolabi Stephen, 42, be remanded in Mandalla prison yard for allegedly impersonating an army Lieutenant Colonel.

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, gave the order after Stephen was arraigned on one count of impersonation.

Dasuki adjourned until Dec. 6, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Olorungbon Ayodeji told the court that the case was reported to the Intelligence and Investigations Department through station office of the Kwara state Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Command Headquarters, Ilorin.

Ayodeji said that according to the complainant, ASC Aremu Mayaki, of Offa Division, NSCDC, alleged that the accused impersonated an army Lieutenant Colonel.

He said that following an investigation, the police found out that the accused was in the army ,

The prosecutor said that a military jungle hat was found in the accused person’s car at the point of arrest, which he claimed belonged to his brother, one Olayemi Afolabi, but it is yet to be identified by the military as a uniform personnel.

He said that further investigation revealed that the accused extorted some members of the public.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 132, 133 of the penal code law.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence.

(NAN)

