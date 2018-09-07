PDP Presidential aspirant discloses why Buhari may win 2019 presidential election

Alhaji Taminu Turaki, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari may win the 2019 general election.

Turaki made the revelation in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Thursday.

According to him, if the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP don’t forgo their personal interest and embrace national interest, the PDP may lose the 2019 presidential election.

“APC and Buhari could win the 2019 presidential election if individual interests of PDP members were not subordinated to the overall national interest,” he said

Turaki also advised the National Assembly to override Buhari’s decision on the electoral sequence Act.

“What is happening now is what has been happening with the APC-led Federal Government.” he continued

“Something that ordinarily should be a simple law-making process is being complicated unnecessarily.

The President has the power upon the passing of a bill to assent to it or refuse to assent to it. But in this particular situation, the FG had gone to court and they lost and after losing, they are now saying they are going to veto it.

“Thank God, the constitution has made provision to override and they are going to use it.” he added

