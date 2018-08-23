We have performed, appreciate and accept it, Presidency tells Nigerians

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed says no administration in the history of Nigeria has achieved so much in so little time and with so little resources in the area of infrastructure like the current administration.

Mohammed stated this at his country home, Oro, in Kwara state, when he paid a Sallah visit to the Parish Priest of St Andrews Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Joseph Awoyale.

According to him, Buhari has performed, Nigeria should appreciate and accept him and stop spreading false information about his administration.

Mohammed urged Christians to preach good about President Muhammadu Buhari noting that Buhari was working to undo the 20 years of damage by the previous governments

“Without any form of contradiction, no administration in the history of this country has achieved so much in so little a time and with so little resources in the area of infrastructure.

“We want informed criticism of this administration and we believe that the Church is a better place because you control and influence many souls.

“We are not asking anybody to do us an undue favour.

“Where we have performed, people should appreciate and accept it and if they don’t want to, they should stop spreading false information about this government.

“Religious disharmony that is being propagated today by some religious leaders is avoidable and adherents of the two major religions do not have to be enemies.

“However, most of our detractors realising that they cannot fault us on this never talk about the projects rather they are inventing fake news to de-market the administration.

“Also, governors that have not performed will like to heap the blame on the Federal Government.

“But I challenge any of them to match what they have done in the area of infrastructure compare to the Federal Government intervention projects in the state.

“Be rest assured that this administration is committed to infrastructural renewal of this country and we are leaving no stone unturned.

“The administration is working to undo the 20 years of damage by the previous governments.

“If a government comes in three years and able to revive, complete and make provision for abandoned infrastructure, it is only fair for the people to appreciate.

“Admit that the government has responsibility to provide infrastructure, we also expect some degree of honesty from the people and community.”

“Thank God the killings have now gone down drastically, thanks to the efforts of the security forces.

“Today, the rhetoric coming out of religious organisations are divisive, incendiary and provocative. They are not healthy for peaceful co-existence and should be stopped forthwith.

“Thank God that those who sought to give the clashes between farmers and herders in Benue and Taraba, among others, a religious coloration have failed. The clashes are neither religious nor ethnic.” he added.

