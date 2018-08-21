Impunity reigns in Nigeria, as people get away with serious crimes – US

The United States had advised the Federal government to strengthen its laws in order to deal with Killers and perpetrators of killings across the Country.

The acting US ambassador to Nigeria, David Young stated this on Sunday during a fellowship with church leaders in Jos, Plateau state.

According to Young, the US was very concerned about the tragic loss of lives across Plateau, north-central and north-west states and was ready to partner with the Federal government to ensure that the violence does not escalate during the general election in 2019.

Young noted that there was a climate of impunity hovering around Nigeria which allow people who commit a serious crime to get away with it easily.

“On behalf of the United States government and American people, I want to express again our condolences on the tragic loss of lives across Plateau, north-central and north-west states,” he noted

“Quite a lot of people have died; it has been very terrible tragedies. We want to affirm the sanctity of human lives and anytime a person dies, it is a tragic loss, be that person a Christian, Muslim, Berom, farmer or herder.

“The Nigerian government should strengthen its laws to deal with killers; I think it is clear, we know and government knows that as well.

“A lot of people are doing good things and working hard. But it needs to be even more because it is clear that there is a climate of impunity. When people are committing serious crimes, they get away with it, without being brought to justice.

“We want partners in ways to ensure that the kind of violence we have seen over the past months don’t flare up in any election,”

