Governor Bindow dares Atiku, says he won’t dump APC

Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Bindow has described the rumors of his planned defection to People Democratic Party (PDP) as mischievous and utter falsehood.

In a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, the governor disclosed that the PDP lack characters that can challenge him in the 2019 general election hence they have resorted to rumors and propaganda.

The governor disclosed that he remains a bonafide member of the APC and will work to ensure the victory of Muhammadu Buhari in Adamawa State in 2019.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever about the said news item” the statement reads.

“It is unfortunate, mischievous and figment of the imagination of whoever is the source of the misinformation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow has neither indicated intention to defect from APC nor entered into any form of discussions with anyone for the purpose of changing party.

“This kind of information is increasingly manifesting as a propaganda tool for opposition in Adamawa State due to the fact that they have lost all means of convincing the electorate to go against the glaring achievements of Governor Bindow which is unparalleled in the history of Adamawa state.

“The PDP has found no candidate with the credentials to defeat Governor Bindow, hence their desire to have him to fly their flag in the 2019 elections.

“That is totally out of question, Governor Bindow is an APC governor; he will remain in APC,” the statement added.

