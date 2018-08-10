By-election: Police restrict movement in 7 LGAs of Bauchi

Agency Reports

The Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday announced restriction of movement from 12 midnight of Friday, August 10, to 8 pm of Saturday, August 11, across the seven Local Government Areas of Bauchi South Senatorial District.

A by-election to fill a vacant senatorial seat is scheduled to take place on August 11, and the Local Government Areas affected are Bauchi, Toro, Alkaleri, Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Kirfi.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kamal Abubakar, a deputy superintendent of police, the command said the restriction did not affect those on essential duties, who must however carry their valid identification cards.

The command said the decision to restrict movement for that period was taken after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, adding that the measure was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free by-election.

It also reminded important personalities and politicians that they had been barred from moving to any polling unit with their security details.

It assured that adequate security personnel would be deployed on election day to ensure safety of lives and property at polling units, collation centres and all flash-points.

Meanwhile, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on all political parties in the state, to conduct their activities within the confines of the law.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of stakeholders, Mr Abdullahi also appealed to politicians to prevail on their supporters to conduct themselves in orderly manner.

‎He also called on political parties to ensure that their representatives came to the polling units on election day on schedule, adding that in most cases, their late arrival had caused delay in commencement of voting.

