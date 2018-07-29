Boko Haram: Army kills 16, recover weapons in Borno

Nigerian Army on Sunday says it has killed 16 members of Boko Haram sect and recovered many weapons.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu in Maiduguri.

According to the statement, the army was able to overpower the insurgents during their clearance operation in Mairari village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the troop also recovered two gun trucks abandoned by the insurgents during the encounter.

“The insurgents in three vehicles, including Gun trucks had infiltrated and attacked the community when troops at the formation were alerted by locals.” he noted

“The troops supported by the Air Task Force swiftly responded to the attack killing 16 insurgents and capturing two trucks loaded with guns abandoned by the insurgents, as they tried escaping , having been overwhelmed by the superior fire power from the troops.

“The gallant troops also recovered 163 Rounds of Anti Aircraft Gun Ammunition during the fierce encounter

“The FOB has been further reinforced with additional troops, while fighting patrols are on the trail of the insurgents who fled the attack,” he added

