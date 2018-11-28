Just in: Buhari arrives Maiduguri for COAS conference

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the capital of Borno State, Maiduguri for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference which was earlier schedule to be hosted at Benin but shifted to Maiduguri

News Agency of Nigeria reports that while in Maiduguri, the President is billed to pay a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-kanemi, and visit hospital to sympathise with victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Consequently, Maiduguri metropolis and its environs have been placed under heavy security , as soldiers, police and other security personnel had been deployed to major roads and other strategic locations in the metropolis for successful one-day official visit of the president to the state.

Traders’ unions, according to NAN, have directed their members to close shops to enable them welcome the president.

