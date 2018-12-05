Alleged 450M fraud: Court orders EFCC to produce Taraba APC governorship candidate

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been ordered to produce before the court the Taraba state gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sani Danladi over an alleged N450M fraud case.

The order was given by a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State.

According to a report by Vanguard, the order came on the heels of the failure of the anti graft agency to present him before the court on Wednesday, after directing the issuance of summons to him in the last sitting.

Sources in the court premises disclosed that a group of youth staged a protest outside the court demanding that the EFCC should ensure that Sani Danladi be summoned.

