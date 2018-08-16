Jigawa to recruit 1,736 teachers

Agency Reports

The chairman of State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) in Jigawa, Salisu Zakar, said on Wednesday that the state government would employ 1,736 teachers, to address the shortage of teachers in its primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

Zakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that out of the 1,736, the state government had already recruited 868.

The SUBEB chief said the shortfall would be recruited, adding that written test had been conducted for those who applied for the vacant teaching jobs.

“We have conducted written test and interview for those that have applied the job.

“Any time from now, the result of those who are successful will be released,” he said.

Zakar said that the state government was in the forefront of paying the counterpart fund in its arrangements with the board, which has made it easy for the agency to access fund for its projects.

“It is in view of this that we find it easy in accessing money to execute projects in our schools, to keep them afloat.

“ In fact, we don’t have shortage of classrooms, instructional materials, vehicles to go for monitoring and supervision in our schools,” he said.

