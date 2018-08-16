El-Rufai presents N155 billion budget proposal for 2019 fiscal year

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has presented a budget proposal of over N155 billion naira for the 2019 fiscal year.

Tagged ‘budget of continuity’ the target according to El-Rufai was to ensure the actualisation of the development priority of the government as articulated in the state development plan and respective sector implementation plans (SIPs)

He noted that the 2019-2021 multi-year budget was hinged on the 2016 zero-based budget principles and was tailored towards the actualisation of Kaduna state development plan 2016-2020.

Recurrent expenditure ( N62,339,040,309) represent 40 percent, while capital project (N93,526,299,230.58) represent 60 percent

The governor vowed to complete every single project his administration has started in the 23 local government area of Kaduna State.

“In simple terms, Mr. Speaker, we will strive to complete every single project we have started in each of our 23 local government areas, and to pay the contractors we have commissioned to work for us. We will continue to cut the cost of government and ensure that our people are the ultimate beneficiaries of public resources.”

