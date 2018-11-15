The impunity that is in APC is greater than what people say PDP did- Isa Ashiru

The People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Hon Isa Ashiru says the Impunity in the All Progressive Congress (APC) was greater than the impunity in the PDP.

Hon Ashiru disclosed this in a chat with Premium Times.

Narrating his ordeals in the APC before decamping to the PDP, Ashiru noted that he worked for the election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, but El-Rufai turned him into a servant immediately after he was sworn in as a governor.

He noted that he has the credentials and the capacity and he will surely win the governorship election in 2019.

“Same thing that made me decamp from the PDP to the APC made me move back to the PDP again. At first, in 2015 some people hijacked the party and did not allow some of us to participate as members of the party. We were denied every opportunity to participate then, so we left and joined the APC, ” Ashiru told Premium Times

“I participated in the governorship primaries with Governor Nasir El-Rufai and when they say I did not win, I joined hands with him to deliver Kaduna to the APC. But later everything changed. The system became a master-servant relationship, we then formed the APC Akida so we can salvage the party in the state but it did not work out so I and other aggrieved loyal party members sought for option elsewhere.

“I returned to the PDP. The impunity that is in APC is greater than what people say PDP did. I still feel PDP is the only way to go in the state,” he added

