I am still in PDP – Shekarau

Former Governor of Kano State and a People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential hopeful, Ibrahim Shekarau has debunked claims by his spokesperson Sule Ya’u, that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Shekarau made the submission in an audio recording which is repeatedly being aired in Kano State.

According to him, he is currently consulting widely and had even challenged the decision of the National leadership of the PDP to dissolve Kano state executives of PDP, saying it contradicts the constitution of the party

“People are aware with the current trend in PDP Kano State. The national leadership has announced dissolution of Kano state executives of PDP. We have challenged this decision in court, because it contradicts the constitution of the PDP. We are still making consultation with PDP leaders in Kano for next line of action.

“You are aware in my political history, before I take any decision, I consult my political associates. I am still making such consultation. I am appealing to my supporters to exercise patient. I will make my position known to public myself at an appropriate time,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)