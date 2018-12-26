Kano Hisbah Board destroys 30 trailer loads of beer

Share this post:









Agency report

The Kano State Hisbah Board has seized and destroyed more than 30 trailer loads of beer.

The board’s public relations officer, Adamu Yahaya, said this in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Yahaya said the cartons of beer were destroyed on Monday evening after interception at Kalebawa on Danbata Road in Dawakin Tofa area.

“The Kano State Law No. 4 of 2004 has banned the manufacture and use of intoxicants in the state.

“Furthermore, an order was given by a magistrates’ court for us to go ahead with the exercise,” the official said.

Mr Yahaya warned those selling beer to stay within their limits.

He appealed to members of the public to be of good conduct and be one another’s keeper.

(NAN)

