Shekarau dumps PDP for APC, says PDP is full of injustice

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Sule Ya’u Sule.

According to the statement, Shekarau decision to dumps the PDP was due to the injustice meted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership.

Sule noted that Shekarau has already consulted with the governor of Kano State and has concluded plans to made his decamping public.

“I want to confirm to you that Shekarau has decided to defect from PDP to APC due to the injustice meted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership.

“My boss has met with Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja yesterday and concluded plans for our return to APC. He will meet with all the stakeholders concern in Kano and then made his decamping public.

“there is no way they could remain in PDP watching the national leadership of the party dancing to the tune of Kwankwaso at the detriment of other PDP big wings.”

