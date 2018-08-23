Former Governor Orji Kalu honoured in Buhari’s hometown, Daura

Agency Reports

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq, has conferred the traditional title of ‘’Danbaiwan-Hausa’’ on the former governor of Abia, Uzor Orji Kalu in recognition of his efforts towards the development of Abia and Nigeria at large.

Mr. Faruq stated this on Wednesday in his palace in Daura, when he conferred the title on the former governor.

The monarch, who described Mr. Kalu as peace promoter, noted that the title has made him the representative of the Hausa in the entire Ibo land in the country.

‘’We appreciate your contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and your efforts in peace building for the good of community.

‘’We also appreciate the love you have for our son. I urge you to continue your campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ he said.

The Emir said that throughout Hausaland, it is only the Daura Emirate that can confer that title to anybody, which means a ‘’Gifted son of Hausa Kingdom.’’

Responding, Mr. Kalu commended the Emir for the title, and assured the monarch that he would continue to do more for the development and unity of the country.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the Minister for Communications, Adebayo Shittu, described Mr. Kalu as a bridge-builder, who has consistently endeared himself into the hearts of the people and supporters of Mr President.

‘’For somebody, who has taken such initiatives, I think he deserved supports and collaborations.

‘’What has happened today will encourage him to do more toward Nigeria’s unity and integration,’’ he said.

Mr. Kalu after the turban proceeded to the residence of President Muhammadu Buhari where he held a closed-door meeting with the President.

