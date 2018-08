The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmad Baba-Kaita has won the Polling unit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmad Baba-Kaita polled 206 votes at the unit while his brother Kabir Babba-Kaita of the PDP got just one vote

Collation of votes is still ongoing, we will get you updated as soon the result is announced

