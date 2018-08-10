Two brothers battle for Daura Zone Senatorial by-election

The Daura Zone senatorial by-election which is slated for August 11 will be between two brothers.

The election which was necessitated by the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar on April 4, 2018 will be between Ahmad Babba Kaita of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Kabir Babba Kaita of the People Democratic Party (PDP)

Mr Ahmad Babba-Kaita is the current House of Representatives Member representing Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa in Katsina State while Kabir Babba Kaita who is the eldest is a retired customs officer.

Nigeria Today gathered that both men are well grounded in the Senatorial district. Some stakeholders of the PDP are however afraid that INEC and Security agencies may conspire to favour the APC candidate.

An allegation which INEC said was untrue. According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Jibrin Zarewa, INEC was non-partisan and will be fair to all parties, noting that all mechanisms for a smooth conduct of the election were being worked on.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)