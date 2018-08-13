Masari inaugurates 34 LG Transitions Committee Chairmen

Agency Reports

Stay away from work and lose your job, Masari tells Transition Committee chairmen

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has warned the newly appointed Local Government Transition Committee chairmen against absenteeism from their duty posts.

Mr Masari gave the warning on Monday in Katsina at the swearing-in of the 34 newly appointees.

“You have to be domiciled in your various duty posts, we will not tolerate absenteeism.

“Based on the fact that you are appointed, anyone found wanting, can easily be removed.

“Like myself, I only travel to Abuja for official engagements while I hardly travel abroad, but I prefer to stay with my people in the state,’’ he said.

Mr Masari said his administration’s intention was to have elected chairmen.

He said the opposition dragged his administration to court to prevent it from having democratic structures in place at the local level.

The governor charged the appointees to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

He said the government would also appoint councilors to assist them to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

“I want to remind you that your performance will determine what the people will want you to become in future,’’ he said.

Mr Masari, therefore, urged them to ensure prudence and accountability in the management of resources allocated to them.

The governor also advised them to work in harmony with the APC leaders at the local government level.

He assured them that the state government would provide necessary support to enable them to succeed in running their administrations.

Mr Masari also admonished them to work and ensure that they created cordial relationships with the civil servants in the local governments.

(NAN)

