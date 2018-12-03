Nigeria Today

Articulated vehicle kills 10 roadside vendors in Kebbi

Agency Report

An articulated vehicle on Monday killed 10 roadside vendors in Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicle driver lost control and rammed into a roadside market, killing the vendors.

A witness, Adamu Jega, said the vehicle was coming from Yauri/Koko axis of the road when it lost control while the driver was attempting to avoid a head-on collision with a car on the opposite direction near the market.

Mr Jega said the accident killed 10 people instantly while 46 others injured had been taken to Jega General Hospital for treatment.

Another witness, Yusuf Muhammad, said: “casualties would have been more than the number if the vendors had not sighted the vehicle because many of them ran away from the road before it reached the spot.”

When a NAN Correspondent contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Ibrahim Kangiwa, he said FRSC had not been informed of the accident

(NAN)

