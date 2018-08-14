Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> North West >> Kebbi >> Flood destroy over 50 houses in Kebbi

Flood destroy over 50 houses in Kebbi

45 mins ago

Agency Report

More than 50 houses were destroyed in Dakingari town in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi on Monday night by heavy downpour that resulted to flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late hour rain rendered many people homeless in the town.

Rabiu Kamba, the Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told NAN in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that no death was recorded so far.

“So far, we have not recorded any death, but over 50 houses were destroyed by the late night rain,” he said.

According to Kamba, officials from the agency have visited the affected area to assess the damage done by the rain.

“We are collating data to report back to the state government for possible assistance to the victims,” he said.

Mr Kamba warned residents against using contaminated water from their wells as the wells had been contaminated by the flood.

“We will report the situation to the state ministry of health for prompt action and necessary measures,” he said.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.