Flood destroy over 50 houses in Kebbi

More than 50 houses were destroyed in Dakingari town in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi on Monday night by heavy downpour that resulted to flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late hour rain rendered many people homeless in the town.

Rabiu Kamba, the Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told NAN in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that no death was recorded so far.

“So far, we have not recorded any death, but over 50 houses were destroyed by the late night rain,” he said.

According to Kamba, officials from the agency have visited the affected area to assess the damage done by the rain.

“We are collating data to report back to the state government for possible assistance to the victims,” he said.

Mr Kamba warned residents against using contaminated water from their wells as the wells had been contaminated by the flood.

“We will report the situation to the state ministry of health for prompt action and necessary measures,” he said.

