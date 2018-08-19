More than 200 aides dumps Tambuwal and declares support for Buhari, APC

More than 200 Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has resigned their appointment as Tambuwal’s aides and declares total support to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari according to reports.

The spokesman of the governor aides, Hon. Dasuki Haske disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

According to him, their continuous stay in Tambuwal administration will not allow them to function properly as card-carrying members of the APC.

“We deem it fit to state categorically that we are not ready to join Governor Tambuwal in his new party. That was what informed our decision. We will remain in APC and there is no going back.” he told newsmen

“We are members of APC before taken up our appointments as SAs and it was based on our membership values that we were given such positions. Now, we have resigned because the governor has not performed well since inception to justify our support for him.

“We want to assure that we will work for the success of APC in the state comes 2019 general election. We will work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and our state party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,” he added.

