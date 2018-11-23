Nigeria Today

Sokoto gets new deputy governor

2 hours ago
Agency Report

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has sworn-in Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, as his deputy to replace Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, who resigned on Nov. 13.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Friday at the International Conference Centre in Sokoto, Tambuwal said that his relationship with the former deputy governor was still cordial.

Tambuwal prayed for God’s guidance on the new deputy governor to enable him discharge his duties diligently.

“I and my former deputy are in a cordial relationship as his resignation is on personal grounds.

“I hereby urge the youth in the state to come together and cast their votes for PDP in order to achieve success,” he said.

NAN reports that, Aliyu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2019 poll in the state, resigned his position to enable him concentrate on his campaign.

(NAN)

