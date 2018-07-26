NAF to deploy more fighter aircraft to Zamfara

Agency Reports

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is deploying more helicopters and fighter aircraft to Zamfara State to enhance air operations in the state.

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, an air marshal, disclosed this when he visited the NAF 207 Quick Response Group Headquarters in Gusau, the state capital on Wednesday.

Mr Abubakar said he was in Zamfara primarily to understand what the force was doing in terms of supporting the Defence Headquarters in fighting insecurity in the state.

He said the efforts of the air force was being augmented with the special forces from the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

“I want to know efforts so far put in place and the areas that needed more intervention.

“Part of the aim of the visit is to deploy more helicopters and fighter aircraft to Zamfara to fight the criminals that have been terrorising the state.

“Because there is no airport here in Gusau, we will be operating from Katsina to Zamfara and other areas to ensure that we bring to an end the activities of these criminals,” Mr Abubakar said.

He enjoined communities in the state to assist the force with intelligence reports.

According to him, air force operations, especially in a difficult situation such as that of Zamfara depended substantially on human intelligence reports.

The air chief said that communities in the state had the responsibility to support the air force personnel and other security agencies for the success of the operations.

The Commander, NAF 207 Quick Response Group, Caleb Olayera, Group Captain, thanked the chief of air staff for the visit which he described as timely.

Mr Olayera said the NAF fight against insecurity in the state had recorded tremendous success.

(NAN)

