Return home and protect your people, Fayose tells Governor Yari

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar to return home and protect his people.

In a statement on Monday, Fayose noted that he was aware that Governor Yari was abroad and advised him to return home and defend his people rather than standing with the oppressors.

“I’m aware that the governor is abroad and I advise that he should return home,” Fayose noted

“This is the time for him to be a man and stand in defense of his people rather than standing with their oppressors.” Fayose Continued.

He accused the Federal government of plotting to hide under the killings to declare emergency rule in Zamfara in order to cause chaos in 2019.

“With the emergency rule, there will only be presidential and national ssembly elections in the state in February next year while governorship and state house of assembly elections will be postponed till May

“The federal government should admit its failure and apologise to the people of Zamfara state, who were left at the mercy of armed bandits as using the killings to achieve political goal is not only wicked but inhuman.

“The federal government must be reminded that “under the PDP government of Dr Goodluck Jonathan, emergency rule was declared in three states in the north-east without dismantling democratic institutions,” he added.

