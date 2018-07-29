Nigeria Today

Zamfara is becoming Nigeria's biggest burial ground, Nigerians cries out on Twitter

Zamfara is becoming Nigeria’s biggest burial ground, Nigerians cries out on Twitter

22 mins ago

Nigerians are asking the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency and intervene to end the current spread of violence and Bloodshed in Zamfara.

Eyes witness report indicates that Zamfara State is currently under siege, photos and pictures coming out from Zamfara state need urgent intervention from the Federal government.

Over 70% of Nigerians who have interacted with the Zamfara massacre on Twitter are blaming the Federal government for their inability to act and put an end to the crisis.

According to Gimba Kakanda Zamfara was becoming Nigeria’s biggest burial ground.

Kingsley Moghalu noted that it was urgent for the federal and state government to intervene and stop the killings in Zamfara.

 

 

