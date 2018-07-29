Zamfara is becoming Nigeria’s biggest burial ground, Nigerians cries out on Twitter

Nigerians are asking the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency and intervene to end the current spread of violence and Bloodshed in Zamfara.

Eyes witness report indicates that Zamfara State is currently under siege, photos and pictures coming out from Zamfara state need urgent intervention from the Federal government.

Over 70% of Nigerians who have interacted with the Zamfara massacre on Twitter are blaming the Federal government for their inability to act and put an end to the crisis.

According to Gimba Kakanda Zamfara was becoming Nigeria’s biggest burial ground.

Kingsley Moghalu noted that it was urgent for the federal and state government to intervene and stop the killings in Zamfara.

Zamfara is becoming Nigeria’s biggest burial ground, and we don’t really seem alarmed. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 29, 2018

It is urgent for the federal and state government to stop the killings in Zamfara. We must not allow Nigerians in any part of this country to lose their lives and property with no consequences. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) July 29, 2018

I call on patriotic Nigerians to join the campaign to #DeclareZamfaraStateOfEmergency in order to help save human lives. The scale of killings in Zamfara State is unprecedented. It is unconscionable and unreasonable to allow it to continue. — EagleEye (@bashiryusuf) July 29, 2018

Who is going to speak for the people in Zamfara? Who is going to speak for the women that are being killed and raped? The women turned widows and the children turned fatherless/motherless. The people of Zamfara do not want railway lines, they just need @Mbuhari to give them PEACE — Jameson (@IddieFasakin) July 29, 2018

Forthwith, no parent will watch their kids buried from the Plateau through the Niger/Benue basins to the highlands of Adamawa. From Sambisa forest of the far north to the savanah grasslands of Zamfara & Taraba, down to the Niger Delta via the lands of the rising & setting sun. pic.twitter.com/Qwqicq9qVQ — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 29, 2018

The crisis in zamfara state of Nigeria is underreported. Armed bandits have killed thousands this year alone. It’s the role of the media to bring the attention of the govt to what is happening there. #SaveZamfaraState @BBCAfrica @AJStream @CNNAfrica — Abdulbaqi Jari (@Bahaushee) July 29, 2018

Dear @MBuhari There is problem Nigeria has a problem Zamfara State is under attack. The Zamfara people didn’t vote for you to reap deaths in return. The carnage happening there should give you cause for worry. Do all you can to keep Zamafara safe. Rgds

Concerned Citizen pic.twitter.com/YDlJPkqDyK — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) July 29, 2018

The killings in Zamfara is one too many. Something drastic must be done to ensure lives are protected. And I must add, government at all stages have failed the people of #Zamfara. I support the call to #DeclareZamfaraStateOfEmergency — I have Shoes™ (@abubakar47i) July 29, 2018

Our soldiers are not safe, they are killed almost daily by Boko Haram; this one is talking of killings of civilians in Zamfara. Nigeria is in deep shit. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) July 29, 2018

Over 50,000 security personnels were drafted to Ekiti because of election. How many security personnels has been drafted to Zamfara despite the daily killings of innocent Nigerians ? Security of lives and Properties is not the Priority of the government of the day. Very Sad ! — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) July 29, 2018

